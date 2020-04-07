Vehicle fire shuts down northbound lanes on I-95 in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Northbound lanes on Interstate-95 in Henrico are closed just north of Parham Rd. (mile marker 83) as a result of a vehicle fire, according to VDOT.

The left lane has since reopened. The right lane and center lane remains closed, however.

Traffic is currently being diverted to Exit 83B (Parham Rd. West).

Drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: