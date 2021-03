CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Lanes are closed on I-95 northbound near mile marker 57 due to a vehicle fire.

According to VDOT, the north center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed to traffic. As of 5:28 p.m. there is a 4.5 mile backup.

Traffic is able to pass using the left lane. Initially, all lanes were blocked.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect traffic delays.