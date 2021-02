CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is alerting residents about an upcoming traffic change in Chesterfield County.

Village Square Parkway will be closed between Fox Club Parkway and Leire Drive for a water line project, VDOT said in a release.

The road will be closed from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 and Friday, Feb. 26. The roadway will reopen to traffic overnight.

For more information and alternative routes click HERE.