Virginia State Police investigating nine crashes this morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wet road conditions due to heavy rain in the area are impacting traffic this morning.
Virginia State Police told 8News that they are currently investigating nine crashes.
One crash has reported injuries of unknown severity. Insufficient following distance is being investigated as a factor in two of the crashes.
State police said motorists may need more time to brake in wet road conditions.
Here’s a list of where the crashes are:
- SB 95 to 3rd Street (Richmond)
- NB 288 so of Courthouse (Chesterfield)
- WB 64 at Shockoe Valley Bridge (Richmond)
- SB 95 at 83mm (Henrico)
- NB 95 at 86mm (Henrico)
- SB 150 at Belmont (Chesterfield)
- 3200 block of Southerland Road (Dinwiddie)
- 13200 block of Route 360 (King and Queen)
- EB 64 west of Broad Street (Henrico)