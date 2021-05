A vehicle after t caught on fire on I-95 Sunday. (Photo by Virginia State Police)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire on I-95 north in Hanover.

According to police, a vehicle fire happened at mile marker 87. All occupants were able to exit the vehicle safely.

Details are limited at this time, stay with 8News for updates.