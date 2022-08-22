POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened on Anderson Highway in Powhatan County.

At 11:05 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, police responded to the incident on westbound Anderson Highway, half a mile east of Bell Road.

A 2017 GMC 1500 pickup ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, according to police.

The driver was identified as 81-year-old Joseph Stanley, of Dillwyn. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to VCU Medical Center where he died to his injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.