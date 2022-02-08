Virginia State Police respond to 65 crashes in 8 hours, 2 confirmed dead

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have responded to 65 total crashes in the Central Virginia area between midnight and 8 a.m. with two people confirmed dead.

Police said most of the damages were property damage with the exception of the two fatalities.

At 7:10 a.m., VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash in Henrico. It was at southbound I-295 at the 22-mile marker. One person died in the crash. The crash is under investigation.

At 7:14 a.m., VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash in Goochland on westbound I-64 at the 170-mile marker. One person was confirmed dead. The crash is also under investigation.

