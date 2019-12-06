1  of  3
VSP: Both drivers injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-295

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate-295 resulted in injuries to both drivers, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers responded to the I-295 at mile marker 13 following a pickup truck and tractor-trailer collision. The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals the pickup truck traveling southbound struck the tractor-trailer in the rear.  

The driver of the pickup truck was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.  The driver of the tractor-trailer was also transported for treatment of minor injuries.  

The crash remains under investigation. 

