PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate-295 resulted in injuries to both drivers, according to Virginia State Police.
Troopers responded to the I-295 at mile marker 13 following a pickup truck and tractor-trailer collision. The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals the pickup truck traveling southbound struck the tractor-trailer in the rear.
The driver of the pickup truck was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was also transported for treatment of minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- StormTracker 8: Quick evening sprinkle, then clearing tonight
- Woman searched ‘what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant’ before her murder
- Inclusive Richmond playground unveils city’s first wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round
- Henrico Schools hosting job fair on Dec. 12
- VSP: Both drivers injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-295