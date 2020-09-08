VSP: Three-vehicle crash on I-295 leaves one adult, one infant dead

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Henrico County on Monday evening.
Virginia State Police responded to the northbound lanes of I-295 at the 25-mile marker at 5:24 p.m. where an adult male and an infant both died as a result of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with 8News for updates.
