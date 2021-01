HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break in the 2200 block of Lauderdale Drive is affecting traffic and water service in Henrico County.

According to Henrico County’s Government, Twitter, customers can pick up bottled water at Lauderdale and Lochwood.

Henrico County said northbound traffic is being detoured to Cambridge, Gayton, Ridgefield and back to Lauderdale Drive.

Traffic Alert🚧: In the area of 2200 Lauderdale Drive near Cambridge Dr., the two northbound lanes are closed due to a water main break, which has affected the roadway. Detours are in place and drivers should seek an alternate route all day. #henrico #henricotraffic #traffic pic.twitter.com/bw2DIYlr1r — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 23, 2021

Department of Public Utilities expects service to be restored by midnight.