HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers experienced delays on Interstate 64 west near the Short Pump area due to a vehicle crash, according to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

On Saturday, Dec. 12 at around 3:20 p.m., the west right shoulder of I-64 west near mile marker 178 were closed due to a crash. The I-64 West exit to Broad street was narrowed.

(Photo: Virginia Department of Transportation)

Drivers experienced traffic delays in the area, which later cleared around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday.