Westbound Powhite Parkway shutdown for crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers traveling on Powhite Parkway should be aware of a major closure this evening. All westbound lanes are closed near Buford Road and the exits for Midlothian Turnpike.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced the lane closures at 6:26 p.m. and said drivers should expect delays and try to reroute around the crash.

Virginia State Police said this crash was caused when a vehicle spun out into the median and then the other vehicles involved slid to a stop to avoid the initial crash. The only vehicle to sustain damage was the one that hit the median, and there were no injuries reported.