What to expect when traveling on July 4

As celebrations start for Independence Day, heavy traffic is to be expected to cause road closures and fewer parking lots.

Rocketts Landing Event: East Main Street and Old Main Street will be closed between Williamsburg Avenue and Orleans Street during the event. Nicholson Street will be closed between East Main Street and Williamsburg Road. These roads will be closed from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Concert and Fireworks at Dogwood Dell Amphitheater: There will be no parking zones from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Douglasdale Road to McCloy Street and Pump House Drive and Park Drive will have restricted parking.

VDOT: The Virginia Department of Transportation will be stopping most of their road work from 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 until 12:00 p.m. Friday, July 5, to alleviate traffic.

VDOT has a travel trend map to help travelers find the fastest route to their Fourth of July celebration, based on past research. Click here for the map.

Chesterfield County Fairgrounds: Drivers should expect heavy traffic during the fireworks display at the Fourth of July Celebration. Traffic should pick up around 4:30 p.m.

Those who don’t plan on attending the event should avoid Route 10 between Whitepine Road and Chesterfield Meadows Drive between 4:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Courthouse Road will be open to northbound traffic only. The road will be closed to southbound traffic beginning at 4 p.m.

Ashland Parade & Celebration: Road along the route to the parade will be closed until about 2:00 p.m. The parade route begins at Henry Clay Elementary School and will follow Hanover Avenue east, south on Duncan Street, east on Myrtle Street and then south on South Center Street onto the Hanover Arts & Activities Center’s lawn.