Winter weather causes crashes and traffic delays across Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are several vehicle accidents causing major traffic delays across the Richmond area after a day of snow.

The first is a tractor-trailer accident is on I-95 in Richmond at mile marker 77.1. This has closed the northbound center lane, right lane and right shoulder

Further up on I-95 in Richmond near mile marker 79, a vehicle crash has closed the left shoulder and lane.

Also on I-95 at mile marker 74.5, a vehicle crash has closed the southbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane.

Over on I-64 near mile marker 191, a multivehicle crash has closed all of the westbound lanes.





In addition, the Nickel Bridge has been closed due to weather conditions.