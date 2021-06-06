Woman dies after motorcycle crash in King George County

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that happened on Caledon Road in King George County on Saturday evening.

Around 11:50 p.m. on June 5, troopers responded to Route 218 about 75 feet west of Vertical Ridge Road.

According to state police, a 2018 Honda CBR motorcycle was headed west on Caledon Road when it crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2015 Toyota Rav4.

Kristy E. Joines, 27, of King George was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries. Officials say she was wearing a helmet.

The driver and sole occupant of the Rav4 was wearing a seatbelt. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.