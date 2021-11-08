Wrong way crash kills driver, dog in Shenandoah; second in one weekend

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WRIC) — An elderly driver and her dog are dead after a crash Saturday evening on I-81 in Shenandoah County.

Virginia State Police say the 69 year-old driver of a Mazda pulled onto I-81 going in the wrong direction when she collided head-on with a Toyota Tacoma driving north.

The two drivers and an 11 year-old passenger in the Toyota were transported to UVA Medical center with serious injuries.

Although she was wearing a seatbelt, the driver of the Mazda succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. A dog riding in the Mazda also died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Virginia State Police say a medical condition is being considered as a factor in the crash.

The crash was followed by another deadly wrong-way collision just a day later in Prince George County. Two people died int hat crash, which took place on I-95 Sunday night.