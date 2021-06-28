Tropical Depression #4 Forms off South Carolina coast, no impact expected in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tropical Depression #4 has formed off the South Carolina coast as of 11am. Right now, this is a developing system with winds of 35mph and it is moving to the West-Northwest at 16mph.

Over the next couple of hours, we expect that this system will get better organized and strengthen to a Tropical Storm, and at that point it will be called Danny. Danny will look to make landfall just south of Charleston, SC later this evening and bring locally strong winds to the low country of South Carolina and possibly as much as 2” to 4” of rain with locally higher amounts, which might lead to some flooding.

We do not expect any impact for Central Virginia, other than increased tropical air over the next several days, which will lead to higher humidity and a better chance of afternoon or evening thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Click here to see the StormTracker 8 Forecast.