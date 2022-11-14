University of Virginia deadly shooting leaves 3 football players dead, two other victims injured

UVA footballs players D’Sean Perry (left), Devin Chandler (center) and Lavel Davis, Jr. (right) were killed in a shooting in the university’s campus on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13. (Photos: UVA Athletics)

University of Virginia (UVA) has confirmed a shooting occurred on a bus full of students returning back to the university campus after a field trip. University football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were confirmed to have been killed in the shooting. Two additional victims were taken to the hospital with injuries, one is in critical condition, and one is in good condition, according to the school.

Police have announced the suspect has been taken into custody.

