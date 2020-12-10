Vaccinate Virginia: A virtual town hall answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions

The COVID-19 vaccine is here. You may be wondering, “Is it safe and effective?” Or, “When will I be able to vaccinate myself and my family?”
The Virginia Department of Health and medical experts from across the state joined 8News and anchor Juan Conde for a virtual town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 16, to answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Watch the replay and follow the conversation on social media. Search #VaccinateVirginia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
MEET THE MEDICAL EXPERTS
Dr. Ebony Jade Hilton
Physician, University of Virginia in Charlottesville
Dr. Ethlyn McQueen- Gibson
Associate Professor, Hampton University School of Nursing
Dr. Norman Oliver
Virginia State Health Commissioner
Dr. Costi Sifri
Professor, University of Virginia School of Medicine
Dr. Rebecca Vargas-Jackson
Physician Manager, Virginia Department of Emergency Management
- A Black doctor who died battling COVID-19 complained of racist medical care in widely shared social media posts days before her death, prompting an Indiana hospital system to promise a “full external review" into her treatment.
- The U.S. government will mandate a negative coronavirus test to travel from the United Kingdom, the agency announced on Christmas Eve.
- Coronavirus update: After breaking daily record of COVID-19 cases two days in a row, Virginia reports 4,078 more on ChristmasAfter hitting a record number of new coronavirus cases for a second day in a row Thursday, Virginia reported 4,078 additional infections and 29 deaths on Christmas morning.
- As much of the country experiences spiking virus rates, a reprieve from a devastating surge of the coronavirus in the Upper Midwest has given cautious relief to health officials, though they worry that infections remain rampant and holiday gatherings could reignite the worst outbreaks of the pandemic.
- Families that usually reunite on Christmas over a hearty, lingering meal celebrated apart Friday, services shifted online, and gift exchanges were low-key in one of the most unusual and subdued holiday seasons in decades.
- GRTC announced Thursday that one new case of COVID-19 has been detected among its employees.
- California is the first state to reach 2 million total cases of COVID-19.
- The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 323,915 cases of COVID-19 — 275,235 confirmed and 38,680 probable — on Christmas Eve.
- Navy medical personnel from Norfolk aviation and carrier commands to receive their first COVID-19 doseU.S. Navy medical personnel across multiple commands based in Norfolk will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
