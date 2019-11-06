Skip to content
8News
Forest Hill
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local Election HQ
Election Results
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Weird News
Health
What’s Trending?
8News Digital Exclusive
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
VIDEO: Virginia ‘cheer dad’ roots for his daughter in viral video
Coffee pot on fire on Southwest Airlines plane prompts emergency landing in Virginia
Northam plans to reintroduce gun safety measures after Democrats win control of the General Assembly
RPS to host community talk on urban trauma, restorative practices
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Video
Video Center
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
GMR Minute
TV Listings
Traffic
Taking Action
Taking Action: 8 Investigates
Consumer Alerts
Send a news tip to iReport8
Community
Community Calendar
Positively Richmond
Great 8 Weekend Events
Home for the Holidays
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Richmond ‘History Makers’
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
8Sports Blitz
Chase for the Championship
Washington Redskins
The Big Game
Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
VCU Basketball Ticket Sweepstakes
Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
VCU Basketball Ticket Sweepstakes
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
Northam plans to reintroduce gun safety measures after Democrats win control of the General Assembly
‘Utter shock and disbelief’: Richmond mother says counselor gave her son Percocet at school
Head-on crash leaves 2 dead in Hanover County
Democrats promise swift action after win in Virginia
Company offers non-smokers extra 6 days off to make up for cigarette breaks
Don't Miss
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary
Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway Sweepstakes
Fall Festivities in RVA: What to do for Halloween and more
More Don't Miss
Local Events