Dogfest 2019 benefits fund that provides lifesaving veterinary care

Dogfest 2019 will celebrate all things dog! Come out to River City Roll on Sunday, August 25th from 1-5pm for an agility course, pet-friendly vendors, dog-themed cocktails, contests, raffle prizes, and more. The event is to promote awareness to the VET Fund that provides lifesaving veterinary care to local animals and their families in need.

No tickets necessary, just show up with your four-legged friend for an afternoon of fun!

For more on the VET Fund–how you can qualify for assistance, and more on the event, go to https://www.facebook.com/VETFundInc/.