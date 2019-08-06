All are welcome to an empowerment session on human trafficking where you’ll learn how to spot signs of human trafficking from a child and adult’s perspective. The role of social media in human trafficking will also be discussed. There will be a panel discussion with experts on the topic to answer your questions. This event is free and open to the public on Saturday, August 24th from 4pm-5:30pm. at Mt. Gilead FGIM.

This event is part of the “Fearless Tour 2019”, which will be wrapped up with a concert ($15 fee for the concert) from 6:30-8:30pm.

For more information on the event, visit www.youthimpact.tv