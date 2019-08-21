Free haircut event benefits children with hair loss

Design One Salon and Spa is hosting a Cut-A-Thon Friday, August 23rd to benefit Children with Hair Loss. It’s happening at the Design One Salon & Spa in Midlothian on 220 Heaths Way from 10am-8pm. Anyone donating 8 inches of hair or more will receive a free haircut and style. The salon is also accepting monetary donations and will be raffling off a gift basket. All proceeds go to Children with Hair Loss. The non-profit organization provides real human hair replacements at no cost to children and young adults facing medically-related hair loss.

Unlike other hair donation programs, gray and color treated hair are accepted.

For more on the non-profit, Children with Hair Loss, visit their website http://www.childrenwithhairloss.us/.

Design One Salon & Spa will be providing the free haircut and style, learn more about them here: http://www.d1hair.com.