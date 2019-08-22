The 12th Annual Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival returns to Richmond Saturday, August 24th. It will be at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater at Byrd Park from 1-8pm.

The free festival will feature “The King and His Court” Tito Puente Jr, Melina Amordoval, Wanda Lopez, Melena La Timbera, Rafael Ortiz y Su Tumbao Urbano Orqestra, Friday Love, Kadencia Orqestra, DJ Eddy Mayorga, DJ Xtreme, and more.

The family-friendly event will also have food vendors and community outreach programs.

For more information, visit: http://www.Thelatinjazzandsalsashow.com .