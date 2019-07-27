Person fatally hit by train in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A person was killed after being hit by a train in Chesterfield late Friday night.

Chesterfield Police said it happened on the train tracks near the 3500 block of South Street in Ettrick just after 10 p.m.

According to police, a man was laying on the train tracks when he was struck by a CSX train traveling northbound.

The name of the person who was fatally hit has not been released.

Passengers on Amtrak trains in the area tell 8News they’ve been experiencing delays.

Be sure to stay with 8News for updates.