Ultimate Backpack Program seeking donations

The VCU Alumni Association is teaming up with “Communities in Schools” of Richmond (CIS), presented by CoStar Group, to bring back the Ultimate Backpack Program!

They are seeking donations of backpacks and school supplies that they will then hand out to local students, making sure that every student is ready to start the new school year.

Last year over 3,500 backpacks were given to students. This year they are aiming to give away 15,000– but they need your help! Come out to Hardywood Park Craft Brewery on Ownby Lane, Wednesday, August 14th from 3-8pm to donate backpacks, school supplies, or cash.

Here’s a list of items they’re looking for: 12 inch ruler, 3×5 index cards, tissues, colored pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, erasers, folders, glue sticks, highlighters, loose leaf paper, markers, pens and pencils, pencil pouches, blunt tip scissors, and spiral notebooks.

If you have any questions, contact Timmy Nguyen at (804) 868-0136, or at nguyenth6@vcu.edu