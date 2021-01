RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- State Capitol buildings could become targets of violence after last week's deadly riot at the U.S Capitol. Virginia Capitol Police confirmed Monday that the department is increasing security measures ahead of next week's inauguration in Washington D.C and Lobby Day in Richmond.

There are nine days left until President-Elect Joe Biden is sworn into office and according to an internal FBI Bulletin, obtained by ABC News, armed protests are being planned at all fifty State Capitol buildings in the coming days.