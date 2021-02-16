Chesterfield police investigating stolen cars, vehicle break-ins at apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police actively probe a string of car break-ins and vehicle theft at, and around a Bon Air apartment complex.

Police said they arrived at the Timbers Apartment complex early Tuesday morning, and found two vehicles that had been broken into. As cruisers patrolled the complex, police say they saw running vehicles with no lights on; one of the vehicles was rolling backwards.

Police then activated their lights, and one of the suspects in the vehicle ran. The rolling vehicle stopped when it struck a parked car–it was later discovered that the rolling vehicle was also stolen.

Suspects in other vehicles attempted to flee the scene, but hopped a curb, went over an embankment and landed on other parked vehicles. The suspects in those vehicles also ran. Police said there are at least three suspects, but no arrests have been made yet.

One of the vehicles crushed by the two fleeing cars is Matteo Reed’s, who described the aftermath to 8News Tuesday afternoon.

“They tried to do some ‘Dukes of Hazard’ type stunt that didn’t work out in their favor,” Reed said.

“It could have definitely turned out a lot worse than just damaged property. Somebody could’ve gotten injured, somebody could’ve died and gotten hit by the car, there could’ve been people in the car that got stuck. There’s a lot of worse ways it could’ve turned out, so I guess we have just got to hope they get caught.”

Police tell 8News that there were three stolen vehicles recovered from the complex, one of which was stolen from on-site, and at least six cars were broken into.

Sheila McMullin told 8News she was one of the lucky ones–her car broken into but not stolen after noticing her belongings scattered, and the cover to her fuse box was removed.

McMullin said it “was a dead giveaway that somebody tried to hotwire my car.”

“If this becomes ‘OK we can do this and get by with it, then is the next step ‘we’ll try apartments?’ or ‘we’ll knock them in the head when they come out to the car?’” she asked.

Throughout the day, police said reports came in for two additional vehicles stolen from the complex. As of Tuesday evening, police had not located the vehicles.

If anyone has any information on this incident, contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.