Deputies put on administrative leave pending review of ‘operational procedures’ at Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Some deputies were put on administrative leave pending a review of “operational procedures” at the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office, the department confirmed.
Col. Marvin Waters told 10 On Your Side investigators that the department is conducting an administrative review to “ensure all policies and procedures” of the PSO are being upheld. He said fewer than 20 deputies were put on leave, and several of those have returned to duty since the review began.
Waters did not confirm what prompted the review, or the exact number of deputies who are currently on leave. He did say the administrative leave won’t impact staffing at the Portsmouth City Jail.
This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.
