‘Dominion Energy Hike for Kids’ benefits the Blue Sky Fund: RPS students learn, connect with nature

Saturday, October 26th, the Dominion Energy Hike for Kids is happening at the Virginia War Memorial. The event benefits the Blue Sky Fund, which is a nonprofit organization that connects students, particularly in low income and under served areas, with nature.

The event is family friendly, and is for all ages and abilities. From the 3 mile to the 8 mile, and the 14 mile loop–there’s something for everyone. All of the trails begin and end at the Virginia War Memorial. Following the hikes, there will be an after party with food, music, and beer! Vasen brewing even brewed a new beer for the event.

The event begins at 9am and ends at 4:30. Registration is $40 for adults, $15 for kids 3-18 years old. To register, and to learn more about the Blue Sky Fund, visit http://www.blueskyfund.org.