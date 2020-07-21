Fairfax police officer who used stun gun indicted on assault charges

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A white Virginia police officer accused of firing a stun gun at a Black man without provocation was indicted Monday on misdemeanor assault charges.

The Washington Post reports that a grand jury handed up Fairfax County police Officer Tyler Timberlake’s indictment one week after county prosecutors dropped the same charges for procedural reasons. Timberlake faces three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery stemming from the June 5 incident, which was captured on video.

Last Monday, a judge granted prosecutors’ request to drop the charges so they could seek an indictment that allows him to be tried by a circuit court jury.