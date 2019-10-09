GMR Minute: Woman hit and killed by GRTC bus; changes to Chesterfield school schedule; another gloomy day in RVA

Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

Car in the James River:

Chesterfield, Goochland and Powhatan County fire crews are in the James River, investigating after a car was found near Watkins Landing.

Deadly GRTC Bus Accident:

A woman was hit and killed by a GRTC Pulse bus when trying to cross Broad Street. Police say the bus had the right of way. We expect to learn more about the crash today.

Changes to Chesterfield School Schedule:

Chesterfield Schools will hold off on starting school before Labor Day another year. Primary Election Day in March will also be a student holiday and teacher workday.

StormTracker 8- Another Gloomy Day in RVA:

The drizzles and clouds we had yesterday are expected to extend into today, but the weekend forecast is looking nice!

Goodyear Wants to Host Your Next Vacation:

Ever want to know what the inside of the Goodyear Blimp looks like? You can now rent it from AirBNB for $150 a night!