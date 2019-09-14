1  of  5
Breaking News
RPD: Man killed in morning shooting in Gilpin Court Police ID 32-year-old Richmond woman struck, killed by GRTC Pulse bus on Broad Street Mayor Stoney: Public safety ordinances would crack down on gun violence, distracted driving Death investigation underway after man found shot, killed in Henrico County Authorities searching for car in water at Watkins Landing

FULL: Mayor Stoney introduces public safety ordinances targeting gun violence, distracted driving

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has introduced a pair of public safety ordinances targeting gun violence and distracted driving in the City of Richmond.

FULL: Mayor Stoney introduces public safety ordinances targeting gun violence, distracted driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL: Mayor Stoney introduces public safety ordinances targeting gun violence, distracted driving"

Henrico student wants to help others with 'EZ Door Opener' invention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Henrico student wants to help others with 'EZ Door Opener' invention"

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer"

D.C. man wears new tie to work every day

Thumbnail for the video titled "D.C. man wears new tie to work every day"

Woman falls victim to Facebook college grant scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman falls victim to Facebook college grant scam"

GMR Minute: Wednesday. October 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "GMR Minute: Wednesday. October 9"

Here's what you need to know about upcoming schedule changes to CCPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Here's what you need to know about upcoming schedule changes to CCPS"

Stay the night in the Goodyear Blimp Airbnb

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stay the night in the Goodyear Blimp Airbnb"

Stormtracker8 noon forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stormtracker8 noon forecast"

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deer bursts through salon window, startling customers

Thumbnail for the video titled "CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deer bursts through salon window, startling customers"

Halloween display becomes big problem for neighbors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween display becomes big problem for neighbors"

China's threat to bar NBA exhibition games from TV heats up tensions with U.S.

Thumbnail for the video titled "China's threat to bar NBA exhibition games from TV heats up tensions with U.S."

Latest Videos

FULL: Mayor Stoney introduces public safety ordinances targeting gun violence, distracted driving

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL: Mayor Stoney introduces public safety ordinances targeting gun violence, distracted driving"

Henrico student wants to help others with 'EZ Door Opener' invention

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Henrico student wants to help others with 'EZ Door Opener' invention"

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

In-Studio Interviews /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer"

D.C. man wears new tie to work every day

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "D.C. man wears new tie to work every day"

Woman falls victim to Facebook college grant scam

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman falls victim to Facebook college grant scam"

GMR Minute: Wednesday. October 9

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "GMR Minute: Wednesday. October 9"

Here's what you need to know about upcoming schedule changes to CCPS

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Here's what you need to know about upcoming schedule changes to CCPS"

Stay the night in the Goodyear Blimp Airbnb

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stay the night in the Goodyear Blimp Airbnb"

Stormtracker8 noon forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stormtracker8 noon forecast"

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deer bursts through salon window, startling customers

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deer bursts through salon window, startling customers"

Halloween display becomes big problem for neighbors

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween display becomes big problem for neighbors"

China's threat to bar NBA exhibition games from TV heats up tensions with U.S.

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "China's threat to bar NBA exhibition games from TV heats up tensions with U.S."

Local News

Henrico student wants to help others with 'EZ Door Opener' invention

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Henrico student wants to help others with 'EZ Door Opener' invention"

FULL: Mayor Stoney introduces public safety ordinances targeting gun violence, distracted driving

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL: Mayor Stoney introduces public safety ordinances targeting gun violence, distracted driving"

Sedan found 'fully submerged' at Watkins Landing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sedan found 'fully submerged' at Watkins Landing"

Pedestrian struck, killed by GRTC Pulse bus on Broad Street

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian struck, killed by GRTC Pulse bus on Broad Street"

GMR Minute: Wednesday. October 9

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "GMR Minute: Wednesday. October 9"

Authorities searching for car in water at Watkins Landing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Authorities searching for car in water at Watkins Landing"

Here's what you need to know about upcoming schedule changes to CCPS

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Here's what you need to know about upcoming schedule changes to CCPS"

Employer of contractor accused of raping, murdering VCU administrator knew of past rape conviction

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Employer of contractor accused of raping, murdering VCU administrator knew of past rape conviction"

Pedestrian struck, killed by GRTC Pulse bus on Broad Street

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian struck, killed by GRTC Pulse bus on Broad Street"

Pictures capture men cutting down construction fence around Abner Clay Park

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pictures capture men cutting down construction fence around Abner Clay Park"

Nearly 1,000 books donated to Chesterfield elementary school

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Nearly 1,000 books donated to Chesterfield elementary school"

Get a sneak peek of the Virginia Women’s Monument before public debut

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Get a sneak peek of the Virginia Women’s Monument before public debut"

U.S. & World

D.C. man wears new tie to work every day

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "D.C. man wears new tie to work every day"

Woman falls victim to Facebook college grant scam

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman falls victim to Facebook college grant scam"

Stay the night in the Goodyear Blimp Airbnb

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stay the night in the Goodyear Blimp Airbnb"

Walgreens to stop selling e-cigarettes in US

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Walgreens to stop selling e-cigarettes in US"

White House says it won’t comply with inquiry

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "White House says it won’t comply with inquiry"

Police: 3 suspected of killing witness at Dallas cop’s trial

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: 3 suspected of killing witness at Dallas cop’s trial"

Study: Owning a dog could help you live longer

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Study: Owning a dog could help you live longer"

Despite fall, former President Carter helps build home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Despite fall, former President Carter helps build home"

Dick’s Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault rifles, CEO says

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dick’s Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault rifles, CEO says"

Michigan girl denied school picture because of hair

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Michigan girl denied school picture because of hair"

Teenager dies trying to save his family from a car that plunged into a canal

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Teenager dies trying to save his family from a car that plunged into a canal"

Mattel introduces 'Judge Barbie' doll

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mattel introduces 'Judge Barbie' doll"

StormTracker 8

Stormtracker8 noon forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stormtracker8 noon forecast"

9am forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "9am forecast"

GMR forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "GMR forecast"

Overnight Tuesday Forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Overnight Tuesday Forecast"

Tuesday Night Forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Night Forecast"

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Evening Forecast"

Noon Weather Update

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Noon Weather Update"

StormTracker 8: Light showers; cloudy and breezy today

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "StormTracker 8: Light showers; cloudy and breezy today"

Overnight Monday Forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Overnight Monday Forecast"

Monday Night Weather

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Night Weather"

Monday Evening Forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Evening Forecast"

StormTracker8 noon forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "StormTracker8 noon forecast"

Sports

China's threat to bar NBA exhibition games from TV heats up tensions with U.S.

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "China's threat to bar NBA exhibition games from TV heats up tensions with U.S."

Redskins name new head coach after firing Jay Gruden

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Redskins name new head coach after firing Jay Gruden"

Football highlights: Richmond vs. Albany

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Football highlights: Richmond vs. Albany"

VCU basketball preparing for upcoming season

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "VCU basketball preparing for upcoming season"

Councilman, former NCAA athlete on bill allowing college players to get paid: 'Virginia should look at it'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Councilman, former NCAA athlete on bill allowing college players to get paid: 'Virginia should look at it'"

VSU prepares for Johnson C. Smith

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "VSU prepares for Johnson C. Smith"

Virginia preps for Notre Dame

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Virginia preps for Notre Dame"

Martin Truex Jr. wins second race in Richmond

In-Studio Interviews /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Martin Truex Jr. wins second race in Richmond"

Truex Jr. looking to extend his lead in the standings at Richmond: 'Everything is on the line'

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Truex Jr. looking to extend his lead in the standings at Richmond: 'Everything is on the line'"

Xfinity Playoffs preview

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Xfinity Playoffs preview"

Atlee impressive against Mills Godwin, win 35-7

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Atlee impressive against Mills Godwin, win 35-7"

8Sports Poll of the Week: Which was the most surprising result from Week 3?

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "8Sports Poll of the Week: Which was the most surprising result from Week 3?"

Trending Videos

Stay the night in the Goodyear Blimp Airbnb

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stay the night in the Goodyear Blimp Airbnb"

Mattel introduces 'Judge Barbie' doll

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mattel introduces 'Judge Barbie' doll"

Cheerleader saves choking toddler during homecoming parade

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheerleader saves choking toddler during homecoming parade"

Boy gives birthday money to police

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy gives birthday money to police"

McDonald’s selling 1 million Big Macs for one cent

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonald’s selling 1 million Big Macs for one cent"

Sweet homecoming proposal video of Florida teens with Down syndrome goes viral

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sweet homecoming proposal video of Florida teens with Down syndrome goes viral"

Pennsylvania woman celebrates 106th birthday

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pennsylvania woman celebrates 106th birthday"

Homeless man changes woman’s tire, goes viral

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless man changes woman’s tire, goes viral"

Domino's hiring garlic bread taste tester for $30/hr

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Domino's hiring garlic bread taste tester for $30/hr"

Merriam-Webster: ‘Impeach’ word search up 3,600 percent

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Merriam-Webster: ‘Impeach’ word search up 3,600 percent"

Mattel launches gender-inclusive doll line

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mattel launches gender-inclusive doll line"

Katie Dupree gets married!

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Katie Dupree gets married!"