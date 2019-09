GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Public Schools is hosting open interviews next week for potential school bus drivers.

The interviews are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Goochland County Public Schools transportation office on 1980 Triple T Road in Oilville.

The salary range starts at $18.65 per-hour.

To apply and learn more about the position, click here.