Coming off a lost to Thomas Dale a week ago, the L.C. Bird Skyhawks were trying to avoid their third 0-2 start in the programs 41-year history.

The Skyhawks led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and 9-7 going into the half, but the lead wouldn’t be enough as the Huguenot Falcons gets the comeback win, defeating the Skyhawks 16-9.