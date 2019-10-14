Local nail spa helps ‘Nail out Breast Cancer’

Coming up Saturday, October 19th, MiMi Nails Spa in Midlothian is donating 100% of its proceeds for the day to benefit the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation. MiMi nails was just honored as a “Top 3 best Nail Salon” in the Richmond area by the Richmond Times Dispatch for a second year.

Owner MiMi Nguyen has been personally touched by clients who had breast cancer, and wanted to give back when she had four of her clients pass in just four years.

The event is this Saturday at MiMi Nails Spa on 6165 Harbourside Centre Loop in Midlothian. From 9am until 7:30pm, there will be raffles, prizes, and light refreshments while you wait for your manicure or pedicure. She handmade 1,400 egg rolls!

Their goal is to raise $10,000 for the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation.