Nominations are now open for Richmond History Makers!

Do you know an outstanding community member in the Greater Richmond area that is making a positive impact? Nominate them to be a Richmond History Maker! They don’t need to be in Richmond, and can be impacting the community in a number of ways.

The Valentine and the Community Foundation are partnering this year for the 15th year to recognize these trailblazers. Nominations can be submitted until October 25th through RichmondHistoryMakers.com.