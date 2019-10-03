1  of  6
Residents asked to help pick new school name in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Community members can help select the name of the new elementary school in New Kent County.

The school is set to open in the 2021-22 school year on Route 249 and South Quaker Road.

Those interested in suggesting a name can complete an online form. A justification needs to be provided for the name.

The school board said it may consider the names of deceased individuals who passed away at least 10 years ago and who made a significant contribution to county schools or the community. The names of living people will not be considered.

Geographical names can also be considered.

More information about regulations and a nomination form can be found here.

