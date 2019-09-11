Richmond VegFest back at new location, in new season

Richmond VegFest is back at a new location, for a new season!

Try your favorite vegetarian dishes, and explore new ones Saturday, September 14th at Byrd Park. Now at a bigger venue with more parking, organizers promise a great time–and hopefully a cooler one with the change in season this year.

Come out to Byrd Park in Richmond from noon until 6pm for food, cooking demonstrations, music, and more.

Donations will be accepted on behalf of Porchlight Animal Sanctuary.

For more on Richmond VegFest, visit their website: www.veggiefest.org.