Richmond, VA (WRIC_TV) - As this storm system continues to exit our area later this morning/early afternoon, it'll leave partly cloudy skies for the remainder of Sunday. As this system wraps up, we may see a rain/snow mix on the backside of this system as it exits but we aren't expecting any significant accumulation from that portion of the system. A few of us will wake up to snow and others will wake up to rain but everyone will be dealing with a chilly Sunday nonetheless.

A quiet Sunday will remain for the remainder of the day with highs in the 40's along with partly cloudy conditions going into our evening hours. Monday morning commute shouldn't betoo messy but still give yourself ample amount of time in the morning to get to your destination safely.