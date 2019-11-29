Stores opening early for Black Friday shoppers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — While some people are putting away the last of their Thanksgiving leftovers, others are preparing for Black Friday deals.

Kohl’s in Chesterfield County is open for 24 hours. It’s a shorter shopping period this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The National Retail Federation expects nearly 165 million people to shop over the five day holiday weekend. Most shoppers took advantage on Thanksgiving, but experts expect to see the bulk of shoppers, nearly 115 million shopping today.

Major retailers like Amazon, Apple and Best Buy are offering major markdowns on everything from electronics to appliances.