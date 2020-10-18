VIDEO: Florida man arrested for BUI after crashing into multiple docked boats

Video

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man driving a large boat crashed into docked boats at the Bayfront Park Marina in Sarasota on Saturday afternoon — and it was all caught on camera!

Sarasota police arrested Brendan Sheridan, 32, on four counts of boating while under the influence with property damages.

The extent or cost of the damage to the other vessels is not yet known.

Sheridan has since bonded out.

