WICHITA, Kan. (WRIC) — The tornado that damaged more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas reportedly generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long.

The National Weather Service said the tornado caused extensive damage Friday mostly in Andover, Witchita. Several people were injured.

Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said that a total of 1,074 buildings were damaged. The Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for 21 minutes Friday evening.

Four people, including two firefighters who were responding to a call in Andover, were injured during the storm but their injuries were minor.

“The city of Andover will be affected by this for years,” Russell said. “We still have scars from 1991 (EF-5 tornado). I’m so thankful this tornado was not as bad as that, but we will literally be doing this for years.”

In addition to the storm damage, the Oklahoma State Patrol said three University of Oklahoma meteorology students were killed in a car crash about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City in Oklahoma Friday evening. They returned from storm chasing the tornado in Kansas when they hydroplaned and were struck by another vehicle.

Wichita firefighters fist-bump 7-year-old Camden Oyewole while searching an area in Andover, Kan., on Saturday, April 30, 2022. A suspected tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas has damaged multiple buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power. (Jaime Green /The Wichita Eagle via AP)

Wichita firefighters search what’s left of John’s Animal World on Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Andover, Kan. A suspected tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas has damaged multiple buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power. (Jaime Green /The Wichita Eagle via AP)

A tornado passes south-central Kansas on Friday, April 29, 2022, southeast Wichita. A suspected tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas damaged multiple buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power, officials said Saturday. (Amy Leiker /The Wichita Eagle via AP)

A home is destroyed from a possible tornado the next before near Andover, Kan., on Saturday, April 30, 2022 A suspected tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas has damaged multiple buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power. (Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.