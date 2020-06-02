VIDEO: Peaceful demonstrators in Richmond tear-gassed by police

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has obtained drone footage from Monday night when peaceful demonstrators in the City of Richmond were tear-gassed by police.

Multiple canisters of tear gas were thrown at protesters at the Robert E. Lee monument around 7:30 p.m.

Richmond police sent a tweet shortly after 8 p.m. claiming: “Some RPD officers in that area were cut off by violent protestors. The gas was necessary to get them to safety.”

But later at 9:47 p.m., Richmond Police sent out another tweet saying that the tear gas was unwarranted. According to police, the officers were pulled from the field and will be disciplined.

On Tuesday, Mayor Levar Stoney asked those who had been tear-gassed to meet with him at City Hall so he could offer an apology.

Prior to the Mayor’s arrival and continued to shout after he arrived asking for his resignation and Richmond Police Chief William Smith to be fired.

“I apologize, we violated your rights,” Stoney said to the crowd.

