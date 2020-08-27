WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) - We will start your day off with sunny skies across central Virginia and it will be a hot and humid day as our highs climb into the middle 90s. As the heat and humidity builds, I cannot rule out the risk of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon but most of us will miss those.

We will see partly cloudy skies tonight and it will be muggy with our overnight lows dropping back into the middle 70s.