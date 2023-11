RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Visit this page on Nov. 7 for updated election results in Virginia for the General Assembly Senate and House of Delegates races, local races and referenda in the Metro-Richmond area.

Click the links below to find updated election results as the polls close at 7 p.m.

VIRGINIA GENERAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS

LOCAL METRO-RICHMOND AREA ELECTION RESULTS

RICHMOND CASINO GAMING REFERENDUM ELECTION RESULTS

HANOVER COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD REFERENDUM ELECTION RESULTS