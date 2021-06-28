Virginia Marijuana Legalization

Starting July 1, people 21 and older in Virginia will be allowed to have up to an ounce of marijuana on them and grow up to four cannabis plants in their homes, but those hoping to go into a dispensary to pick some up will have to wait until 2024.

The shift to legalization was expected to be a few years down the line but instead comes only a year after marijuana was decriminalized in Virginia. There is nuance and some ambiguous details within the legislation that has driven efforts to inform Virginians of the impending changes. While some possession is legal, there are still key pieces of information Virginians need to know.

Follow our guide to learn more about marijuana legalization in Virginia and how it affects people across the commonwealth.