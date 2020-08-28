Skip to content
Virginia Senate Debate
Candidate Profile: Daniel Gade (VA Senate)
Video
Candidate Profile: Mark Warner (VA Senate)
Virginia Senate race: Warner and Gade debate for first time Wednesday night
Norfolk State former archivist helped school document history
Video
WAVY-TV 10 partners with Norfolk State University for U.S. Senatorial debate
Video
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris’ husband makes visit to Richmond
Virginia Tech buys dogs from controversial breeding facility
Louisa County vape shop busted for selling crystal meth, cocaine, LSD & THC oil
Biden nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
8News Fall Guide: Things to do in Central Virginia this season
More Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Enter to win the Dance Like a Star Sweepstakes
Watch Virginia Tech Hokies All Access
Ways to join Autism Speaks Walk on Wheels
Second stimulus checks: Will we see a new direct payment before Election Day?
Video
More Don't Miss
Local Events