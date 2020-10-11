Man fires gun inside of home during Newport News barricade situation, taken into custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after they say a man fired a gun inside of a Newport News home during a barricade situation Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, the call came just after 2 p.m. for a welfare check of an individual in the first block of Cedarway Way in Newport News.

When they arrived on the scene, police say that the arriving officers made contact with an adult woman outside a residence who said an adult man she knew was inside the residence.

Officers attempted to make contact with the man, and police say he “discharged a firearm” inside the residence.

A perimeter was set up outside the home, and the NNPD Tactical Operations Unit was requested to assist.

Just after 4 p.m., police say a 26-year-old man was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital where he is being evaluated.

No officers were injured, and no officers discharged a firearm. No other injuries were reported.

This is an active investigation and no further information has been released.

