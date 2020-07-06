POLICE: Child drowns at Virginia Beach oceanfront hotel

Breaking News
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a child drowning that occurred at an oceanfront hotel this morning.

The department said they received a report at 11:13 a.m. that a child had fallen into the pool of the Rodeway located at 1005 Pacific Ave.

The report said adults performed CPR on the child until police and EMS personnel arrived. The child, who was under 5 years old was transported to a local hospital, where they pronounced dead.

This incident is being investigated by VBPD’s Detective Bureau.

